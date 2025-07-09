Viktor Gyokeres' Arsenal transfer in danger of collapsing amid 'impasse' with Sporting CP as Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce wait in the wings V. Gyoekeres Arsenal Transfers Sporting CP Fenerbahce

Viktor Gyokeres' probable move to Arsenal could collapse after transfer talks with Sporting CP, having reached an impasse. Gunners officials have been in Lisbon since last Friday to negotiate terms with the Portuguese club, however, the talks have not progressed much since last weekend. If the move falls through, the striker could be sent out on a loan deal.