VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be gutted to have missed this! Wrexham players go crazy in changing room after securing League Two promotion - with star man Paul Mullin dancing on the table
Wrexham's players were captured letting loose in the changing room following their promotion to League One - with Paul Mullin seen dancing on a table.
- Wrexham thrash Forest Green Rovers 6-0
- Red Dragons promoted to League One
- Mullin leads changing room celebrations