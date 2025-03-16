VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Navy SEAL bodyguard Yassine Cheuko offers to fight Logan Paul after seeing WWE superstar make ‘joke’ boxing proposal to Inter Miami icon L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Showbiz Argentina

Lionel Messi’s former Navy SEAL bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has offered to fight Logan Paul after seeing the WWE star call out Inter Miami’s captain.