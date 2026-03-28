The friendly match between Argentina and Mauritania in Buenos Aires ended with a peculiar scene on the pitch of La Bombonera involving Messi. After Mauritania managed the noteworthy feat of scoring against the world champions with a last-minute goal, the referee blew the final whistle to seal the victory for Lionel Scaloni's side. Members of the Mauritania coaching staff then ignored protocol and ran to where Messi was located to take photos with the Argentine idol before he could be escorted away by stadium security. Surrounded by cameras, lights, mobile phones, and people trying to get close, Messi was content enough to pose for those looking for the best angle for a photo they will treasure for a lifetime.
VIDEO: Selfies galore as Lionel Messi is surrounded by Mauritania players & staff after Argentina friendly win
Chaos at La Bombonera
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Argentina struggle for rhythm
On the pitch, the match was less comfortable than the world champions might have expected against a side ranked 115th in the world. Argentina took an early lead through Enzo Fernandez and a free-kick from Nico Paz, but they failed to truly dominate the narrative. The performance left Scaloni frustrated, as he admitted after: "The team didn't play a good match. We have to say that so we can work on improving". Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was equally critical of the display, suggesting the team lacked the necessary edge in what was their first outing of the March international break.
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World Cup preparations continue
The friendly served as a vital warm-up as Scaloni looks to finalise his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With the European "Finalissima" against Spain having been cancelled, Argentina have had to look toward different opposition to keep their momentum. Next up for the Albiceleste is another home clash, this time against Zambia, scheduled for March 31.