VIDEO: How Paul Mullin injured himself during Wrexham League Two promotion celebration as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's favourite player jokes 'he's got cramp' following iconic fist pumps to fans
Paul Mullin delivered his trademark fist pumps to Wrexham fans following confirmation of their promotion, but almost injured himself in the process!
- Dragons on their way to League One
- Top-three finish wrapped up
- Another brace for prolific frontman