VIDEO: Endrick almost takes the net off as Real Madrid loanee scores another screamer for Lyon

Endrick, who found himself stuck behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at Santiago Bernabeu - with World Cup ambition to think about in 2026 - has spoken of how much he is enjoying a stint in France.

He has told L’Equipe: “My adaptation has been almost perfect. Since I arrived, the communication with my teammates and the staff has been excellent. I'm truly grateful for their daily support. I now hope to improve a little more with each match, so that by the end of the season we can achieve our objectives.

“The fact that the club's management came to meet me and gave me their word was significant. I felt their confidence. I've found a really united team here, where there's a real sense of camaraderie, which is important. It's even the most important thing. If there's unity on and off the pitch, things flow more smoothly and naturally.”

There was, in the wake of Xabi Alonso’s sacking by Real Madrid early in 2026, talk of Endrick being recalled to the Spanish capital as clean slates are offered up. No clause was triggered there and it could be that the South American remains in France for 2026-27.

He has said of enjoying an extended stay at Lyon: “Only God knows what will happen, whether he'll tell me to stay here or not. Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring.”

Lyon will be back in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, as they sit fourth in the table and chase down Champions League qualification, when taking in a trip to Nantes.