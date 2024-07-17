Jude Bellingham FC25Goal AR
Richard Mills

VIDEO: EA Sports FC 25 trailer sees new cover star Jude Bellingham take centre stage alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Lauren James & Aitana Bonmati as Real Madrid & England talisman comes up clutch

EA FCJude BellinghamPhil FodenLauren JamesAitana BonmatiReal MadridManchester CityChelsea FC WomenBarcelona

The official reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 25 has just dropped and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham takes centre stage.

  • EA Sports FC 25 trailer released
  • Bellingham is game's new cover star
  • Foden, James, Bonmati & more feature