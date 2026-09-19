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VAR controversy helps Coventry City secure historic Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest
Coventry secure historic victory over Forest
Coventry City have secured their first Premier League win in 25 years after defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Saturday. Jay Dasilva netted the club's first league goal of the campaign, handing them a first victory at the City Ground since 2004.
Before this, Lampard saw his side endure a miserable start, suffering four defeats and conceding 10 goals against formidable opponents. However, the visitors finally earned points, lifting themselves to 18th in the standings. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest suffered their second competition defeat, sitting in 12th place with five points after failing to score in their opening three home league games.
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VAR intervention denies Forest an equaliser
Controversy struck when Nottingham Forest thought they had found a crucial equaliser, only for referee Jarred Gillett to disallow the effort. VAR Paul Howard advised him to review the incident, leading Gillett to adjudge that Igor Jesus had tripped Caleb Yirenkyi in the build-up.
The narrow escape was a welcome change of fortune for Coventry, who previously suffered one-goal margin defeats despite creating chances. The victory offers a massive psychological boost for Lampard, who previously stated after the Brighton defeat: "We went one down from a moment of quality. Welcome to the Premier League," acknowledging the steep step up in class.
Lampard relies on physical resilience and key players
Despite their early struggles, Coventry have shown flashes of promise, particularly in their physical approach to the game. Lampard has relied on a squad profile designed to ensure they will not be bullied out of the division, with a focus on collective robustness and aerial dominance.
Jack Rudoni has been central to their attacking efforts, creating eight chances and taking five shots prior to this fixture without success. Now that they have successfully navigated an extraordinarily tough opening schedule that included trips to the Etihad and the Emirates, Coventry can look forward to building momentum and capitalising on their underlying creative metrics.
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What is next for Coventry City?
Following their monumental victory, Coventry will aim to utilise the momentum to climb the Premier League table after the international break. Lampard will hope this single win releases his players from the harsh reality of their early fixtures and eliminates any lingering imposter syndrome. Coventry travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month, viewing the fixture as another genuine possibility to secure valuable points. Tottenham have notably not won a single match yet this season, making the post-break clash a vital opportunity for Coventry to ensure their top-flight survival.
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