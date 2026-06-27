'They have shocked some people' - USWNT star Mallory Swanson praises USMNT belief as she opens up on bond between national teams

The U.S. Women’s National Team has long set the standard for American soccer.

Four World Cups. Five Olympic gold medals. Generations of players who have stepped onto the world’s biggest stages and become models of excellence in the sport. Mallory Swanson has lived that standard herself as a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist with the USWNT, and now she is watching the U.S. men’s national team try to create a moment of its own.

"We're able to actually go to games and be there,” Swanson told GOAL when asked about feeling any connection to the men's team. “So I think that [connection] naturally kind of happens, which has been super special to just be able to support and be a fan of them and kind of like have their back and just continue to cheer for them.”

That support comes as the USMNT enters the Round of 32 with a belief that has grown throughout the tournament. The men’s team has not had the same history of dominance as the women, but it has always carried flashes of promise. Words like “potential” and “future” have followed this group for years. At this FIFA World Cup, though, the narrative is beginning to shift. Maybe it is the momentum of playing on home soil. Maybe it is simply the right group at the right time. But if you ask players from both U.S. national teams, they will point to the same thing: an internal belief, a “One Nation” mentality, and a feeling that this USMNT group can keep going.