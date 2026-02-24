USMNT star Ricardo Pepi handed Premier League goal target for a 'fantastic' debut season - if he leaves PSV for suitors Fulham after the World Cup

Quizzed on whether Pepi, who is now a proven performer with club and country, would be a good fit for Fulham, Zamora - speaking via casino.co.uk, who rate the top online slots in the UK - told GOAL: “The Premier League is the Premier League and you never know what you’re going to get. We have seen it so many times. It comes down to the clubs, the fees, whether it’s a gamble, whether it’s not a gamble.

“The proof is in the pudding when you hit the ground in the UK and in the Premier League. Can you deliver on the big stage? Fulham have had quite a few strikers that have come in and not really been what they desperately wanted. Another opportunity for someone to come in. The proof is when you get there and get your opportunity.

“So many teams are looking for that striker. It’s harder than you think to get somebody that is going to score 10 goals in the Premier League - literally 10 goals, that is a big ask. If anybody does it, well done mate, you’ve had a fantastic season - if you are in any other team than the top four clubs. If you can score 10 goals or more, fair play and you’ve had a fantastic season.”

Former USMNT star Brad Friedel told GOAL recently when asked if a move to Fulham would make sense for Pepi at this stage of his career: “I think that is a good size club for him. He’s very good in the box, he gets himself in some excellent positions and is good in the air. If you see the type of goals that Fulham score, I think he would fit in with a team like that.

“If it was a team that was just full on possession based, one-twos on the top of the box and not much flank play, I would say probably not the right fit. But the way Fulham play, the way their team is, the pace they have on the outside and the service they get around the box, I think he would fit that system really well.”