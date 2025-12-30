How 'tactical genius' Unai Emery got revenge for his Arsenal sacking as high-flying Aston Villa attempt to completely flip the script in Premier League title race

Emery was back in work in time for the 2020-21 season, returning to Spain with Villarreal, his first job in his home country in four years following unsuccessful stints with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The stars aligned when the Yellow Submarine were drawn to face Arteta's new-look Gunners in the semi-finals of that season's Europa League.

After mildly flirting with a relegation battle at Christmas, Arsenal showed glimpses of the potential that would be realised years down the line during the second half of that campaign, putting together some winning streaks and turning back to the possession-based philosophy of old from the Wenger era. That, however, still wasn't enough to topple the Europa League king in Emery, whose Villarreal side prevailed 2-1 on aggregate and led for all but five minutes of the entire tie.

Emery made no reference to exacting revenge on Arsenal post-second leg, though he must have been delighted to have got one over his former team. "I am very proud, we know the match was very important for us and Arsenal are a very good team, but we needed to do the work like we did tonight and in the first leg in Villarreal and I think we deserve it," he said, his English slightly more coherent than it ever was when managing in the country the first time around. "I think we made a very serious match, definitely with big performances and helping each other. I think the first leg in Villarreal was very important for us and today I think we worked very well and defended very well as well. Sometimes with the possession, we control and we took some options in attack to score the goals. But really the best chances to score, they had."

Villarreal went on to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in the final on penalties, while Arsenal still haven't won a trophy since August 2020 when they beat Chelsea in the only FA Cup final to be played behind closed doors.