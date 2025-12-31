Unai Emery explains why he did not shake Mikel Arteta's hand after Aston Villa's 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal

Both sides went in at the break level on Tuesday night as Arsenal dominated but were unable to find the breakthrough. However, Arsenal broke the Villans' resolve shortly after the restart as the returning Gabriel Magalhaes poked home Bukayo Saka's corner after Emiliano Martinez had fumbled the winger's high ball into the box.

Martin Zubimendi then doubled the Gunners' advantage as the north London side struck twice in the space of four second-half minutes. And the Gunners were three goals to the good with a little over 20 minutes to play through Leandro Trossard before Gabriel Jesus bagged his first league goal in almost a year as he came off the bench to net Arsenal's fourth.

Ollie Watkins added a late consolation for Villa, whose winning run abruptly ended in a resounding 4-1 loss at the Emirates. At the full-time whistle, Emery was seen rushing down the tunnel without shaking Arteta's hand, as is customary between managers at the end of matches.