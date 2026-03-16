Umbro/GOAL
Umbro celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish-infused throwback capsule that oozes cool
Umbro drop '17-3' collection
The '17-3' capsule features a retro-style Ireland shirt, a track jacket and striking green Speciali trainers to complete the perfect St. Paddy's Day fit, honouring the nation's patron saint and playing into the worldwide festivities to mark the day on March 17.
It forms part of the 'Thread that Binds' campaign, celebrating Irish heritage and "the ways in which Irish culture shifts, migrates, and embraces change", with LA-based dancer Morgan Bullock, rapper and songwriter Rejjie Snow, and his fellow Dubliner, multidisciplinary artist Sean Atmos, modelling the collection.
- Umbro/GOAL
Ireland shirt oozes nostalgia
Constructed in a green jacquard that oozes that 90s aesthetic, the shirt features a striking all-over tessellated design that combines the iconic Umbro double diamond and a Celtic Knot motif. A textured crest bears Saint Patrick's insignia in another Irish nod, while the flat knit collar and sleeve cuffs carry the orange, white and green of the country's flag.
Jacket & trainers complete the collection
A track jacket and pair of Speciali trainers also form part of the collection. Arriving in a classic roomy, boxy fit, the jacket carries the same pattern and crest as the shirt, while the sneakers are an eye-catching deep green suede and feature a big old fold-over tongue in another throwback to the 90s.
- Umbro
'Love letter to the Irish community'
"This collection is a love letter to the Irish community, a community and culture with which Umbro has a long affinity," Umbro's head of global brand marketing, Helene Hope, said. "Using Umbro’s contemporary design language to weave together archival nods with Irish iconography has resulted in a capsule which looks to the future, whilst honouring the past."
The '17-3' capsule is available to buy now from umbro.co.uk and selected retailers.
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