Trent Alexander-Arnold's top 10 Liverpool moments: From that quickly-taken corner at Anfield to a record-breaking contribution to the Reds ending their 30-year title drought

With the rampaging right-back on his way to Real Madrid, GOAL looks back on his historic feats at Anfield and beyond...

Trent Alexander-Arnold's time at Liverpool is ending in acrimony, with the club's homegrown hero having upset a significant number of supporters by electing to run down his contract and leave on free transfer this summer. There's no guarantee, in fact, that the Real Madrid-bound right-back won't be subjected to more boos when Arne Slot's side lift the Premier League title at Anfield on Sunday.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of Alexander-Arnold's decision and the fans' reaction to it, the one thing everyone can agree on is that the nature of the 26-year-old's exit is a real shame. After all, Alexander-Arnold played a pivotal role in Liverpool's glorious era of success under Jurgen Klopp before making a significant contribution to an unexpected title triumph in his final season on Merseyside.

Below, GOAL counts down Alexander-Arnold's top 10 most memorable moments in a red shirt...