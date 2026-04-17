'The coach isn't the problem!' - Tottenham stars ripped to shreds by Toby Alderweireld with ex-Spurs defender especially critical of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven

Alderweireld told ESPN of his true thoughts on the crisis engulfing north London. With Tottenham sitting dangerously in 18th place on 30 points, two points behind 17th-placed West Ham, the Belgian did not hold back.

He questioned the squad's calibre. "I think you also need to start looking at pure quality. What do big players do? What do quality players do? That is to be decisive at important moments, achieve your level ... And that has not been happening all season. Players who were acquired for a lot of money but who nevertheless don't deliver and not in just one or two matches or a period, but throughout the whole season. You just have to conclude that they are not good enough in terms of quality."