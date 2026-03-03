Tottenham stars 'think they're too good to get relegated', claims ex-Arsenal striker as he insists Igor Tudor's squad aren't fit for survival scrap

Quizzed on whether that mentality seeps into squads, with players refusing to believe that the worst could happen, ex-Premier League star Aliadiere - speaking in association with Gambling.com, the experts in UK Online Casinos - told GOAL: “It is an issue and I've been in a relegation team with Middlesbrough when I got relegated and I thought that we're too good to go down. But when you are dragged down to that level, there's no more playing football, there's no more quality, there's no more talent. It's all about graft and believing and fighting. Fighting as a unit, as a group and that's the problem.

“I look at Spurs as well and obviously, no disrespect to the other side of London and the other club, but that is the problem they've got. You've got players in there that think they're too good to get relegated but you're the players that got in this position in the first place so you've got to get out of it.

“As a player, when you think ‘I'm too good for this club, I'm too good for this battle’, it's a problem because you're not thinking the right stuff. The right stuff is: ‘I've got my team there, I've got to get them out. Boys, we've got to stick together here and get ourselves out of this, get this club that gave us a lot. We can't take that club down’.

“That's a massive individual mental strength to have as a player and as a club and sometimes managers are doing everything they can but they're not the ones playing every weekend. They obviously make the decision on the starting 11 but at the end of the day, it's the 11 men that are on that pitch that need to play for each other, help each other out and grind. When you're down there, every game, just battle - absolute fire.”