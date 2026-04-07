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Tottenham target Man City goalkeeper James Trafford to replace Guglielmo Vicario as Inter prepare summer swoop
Inter lead chase for Vicario
Vicario's time in north London appears to be coming to an end after just two seasons. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old has already reached an agreement to facilitate his departure during the upcoming transfer window. Italian giants Inter are leading the race to bring the Azzurri star back to Serie A, as Spurs brace for a significant squad overhaul.
The goalkeeper is currently sidelined following hernia surgery and remains a major doubt for new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge against Sunderland this weekend.
With Tottenham mired in a shocking relegation battle, Vicario is thought to be seeking a project that offers stability and the guaranteed prospect of Champions League football, something Spurs look unlikely to provide in the near future.
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James Trafford emerges as top target
According toThe Sun, Tottenham are monitoring Trafford at Manchester City, To fill the impending void between the sticks.
The 22-year-old England international returned to the Etihad Stadium in a £27 million move last summer following Burnley's relegation, but he has struggled for regular game time behind summer signing Gianluigi Donnarumma.
While he started in City's recent 4-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool, Trafford has not featured in the Premier League since the Italian's arrival.
Spurs lead race for Trafford
Spurs face stiff competition for the youngster's signature, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa also keeping tabs on his situation. Newcastle were close to signing Trafford last year and are still considered to be in a strong position if City decide to cash in.
However, the lure of becoming the undisputed No.1 in the English capital could tempt Trafford to join De Zerbi's revolution.
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De Zerbi's goalkeeping dilemma
The appointment of De Zerbi has brought immediate questions regarding the club's long-term tactical direction, particularly in goal. The Italian manager worked with Bart Verbruggen at Brighton, and the Dutchman is another name reportedly high on the club's shortlist. If Vicario is unable to feature against Sunderland, De Zerbi may have to turn to Antonin Kinsky, who is desperate for redemption after being substituted just 17 minutes into a recent Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.