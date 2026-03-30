What are Tottenham thinking?! Self-destructive Roberto De Zerbi is the wrong man to fight relegation AND would be a betrayal to Spurs fans

De Zerbi is one of football's maverick managers. In an age where set pieces and fine margins are becoming the main way to win, he would still rather emerge as a victor by way of playing with a swagger.

That should, in theory, marry up to what Tottenham and their fans want. One of the main knocks on Thomas Frank, sacked in February well over a couple of months after he had turned supporters against himself, was the style of play he had implemented. Spurs became a chore to watch and weren't even getting much of an upgrade on results compared to the Dane's predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, who famously lived and died by his attacking principles.

"I want to enjoy. I'm living a dream and to live a dream you have to enjoy," De Zerbi told The Athletic of his footballing philosophy in 2023 while manager of Brighton. "First of all is to enjoy. Second is to keep the mentality when I was a player. I wanted to be a protagonist on the pitch. To be a protagonist you have to keep the ball, to have the ball.

"From it starts the ball possession. I was the No.10. You win the game through the No.10, No.11, No.9 and No.7, because they are the players with more quality. And to show their quality they have to be put in the right situations to play. And so starts the build-up, because we have to reach the No.7, No.9, No.10, No.11 with the ball in a good situation."

Most players who have worked under De Zerbi can vouch that he changed the way they perceived football. His recent track record also reads like the sort of coach Spurs would ordinarily be after, leading Brighton to their highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth in 2022-23, taking them to the Europa League last 16 a season later and then making waves in France with Marseille.