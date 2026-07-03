Tottenham refuse to trigger Joao Palhinha purchase option with midfielder set for Bayern return

Sky Sport reports that Tottenham have informed the relevant parties they will not trigger the buy option included in Palhinha's loan deal. The report adds that a permanent transfer has been definitively ruled out.

The decision follows significant investment in Tottenham's midfield. Spurs have reportedly spent around €117 million to sign Sandro Tonali and approximately €98 million on Mateus Fernandes, reducing the need to retain Palhinha on a permanent basis.