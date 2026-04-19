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Tottenham react to ‘abhorrent’ racist abuse of Kevin Danso following Brighton draw as Austrian defender addresses ‘vile’ comments
Tottenham condemn ‘vile’ social media abuse
Tottenham have released a scathing statement after Danso was targeted with "dehumanising" racism following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton. The Austrian defender found himself the victim of a social media onslaught after his late error allowed Georginio Rutter to equalise for the visitors, a result that leaves Spurs stuck in the Premier League relegation zone.
The club statement read: "Since yesterday's fixture against Brighton, which took place during the Premier League's No Room For Racism weekend, Kevin Danso has been, and continues to be, subject to significant and abhorrent racist abuse on social media. We have heard and seen vile, dehumanising racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated."
- AFP
Police involved as Spurs take action
The north London club confirmed they are not taking the matter lightly and have already contacted the Metropolitan Police to track down those responsible. Spurs have also reached out to international authorities and the social media platforms themselves to ensure the perpetrators are identified and punished for their actions.
"The club is taking immediate action. We are reporting all identified content to the Metropolitan Police and to the appropriate authorities in the country where perpetrators reside, as well as to relevant social media platforms. We will push for the strongest possible action against each and every person we identify. Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person. No one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this," the club continued.
Danso breaks his silence
Danso took to his own social media channels to address the situation with poise. The defender admitted the result on the pitch was disappointing but insisted that the hate he received would not break his focus as the club battles against a potential drop to the Championship.
Writing in a post on Instagram, Danso said: "Not the result we needed yesterday. We gave everything, we learn and we move. I've also seen the comments. The racist abuse has no place in this game or anywhere. But it doesn't define me, and it won't distract me from what is important. I know who I am, what I stand for, and why I play. Now it's about staying focused, working harder, and coming back stronger for the next games. We keep pushing, we keep believing, and we give our all every single time we step on that pitch. Stronger. Together. On to the next."
- AFP
Club warns of criminal consequences
Tottenham reinforced their message by stating that a player's performance or the team's league position is never an excuse for discrimination. They highlighted their previous success in securing criminal convictions for those who abuse their staff or players, warning that fans could face lifetime bans or even prison time.
"Nothing about form or league position can ever excuse or explain racist abuse. There is no connection between performance on the pitch and the right to target a player with discrimination. Criticism of performances is part of the game. Racism is not," the statement concluded. They added that abusers could face "custodial sentences, football banning orders, criminal records, fines, community orders or police-mandated educational programmes."