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Stunning swap deal! Tottenham strike Iliman Ndiaye agreement as Richarlison prepares for emotional Everton return
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Separate agreements reached for Ndiaye and Richarlison
Tottenham and Everton are finalising a major transfer shake-up. According to The Athletic, Spurs have agreed a deal in principle to sign Ndiaye, while Richarlison is set to travel in the opposite direction and return to Merseyside.
Despite the overlapping timeline, the report suggests that the transfers are entirely separate transactions. These agreements remain subject to medicals and personal terms. The Senegal international's move to north London follows his rejection of several contract extension offers from the Toffees last season.
Ndiaye's impending arrival cushions the blow of missing out on Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo. Spurs had tracked the 27-year-old Dutchman, but he has opted to pursue a move to Enzo Maresca's Manchester City instead.
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De Zerbi reveals Richarlison transfer demands amid squad chaos
The transfer breakthrough follows a chaotic few days for Tottenham. De Zerbi revealed that Richarlison, alongside Kevin Danso and Pape Matar Sarr, formally requested to leave the club before Tuesday's deadline.
The Italian tactician omitted the trio from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle United. Explaining the absences, De Zerbi admitted his frustration with the Brazilian forward's persistent desire to depart.
"Richarlison, I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave," De Zerbi told reporters. "Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wants to leave. Pape Sarr the same, but he suffered a small injury, but he is almost ready to train."
Despite the disruptive situation, the Spurs boss insisted there is no lingering animosity. "I love these players, and they are great guys. I have very good relationships," he added. "But if they want to leave, they have to bring the economic solution to the club, and they can go and we find other players."
Richarlison heads home as Spurs' expensive rebuild falters
Richarlison leaves north London after netting 32 goals in 134 appearances following his £60 million arrival in 2022. He returns to an Everton side where he previously established himself as a fan favourite, having registered 53 goals in 152 games.
For Tottenham, the £350 million summer rebuild is unravelling quickly. High-profile additions like £100m midfielder Sandro Tonali and former City forwards Omar Marmoush and Savinho have failed to make an immediate impact. Spurs narrowly escaped relegation last term and look equally vulnerable now.
De Zerbi's men sit at the bottom of the table after a dismal start. The weekend loss to Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle, featuring second-half strikes from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa, followed a bruising 3-0 defeat at Brentford. It marks the first time since the 1974-75 campaign that Tottenham have lost their opening two league fixtures without scoring.
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Frantic deadline day looms for struggling Tottenham
Tottenham and Everton face a frantic rush to complete medicals and finalise paperwork for both Ndiaye and Richarlison before Tuesday's transfer deadline. Spurs must also scramble to secure adequate replacements for Danso and Sarr if they finalise late moves away.
On the pitch, De Zerbi desperately needs an immediate response from his struggling squad. Integrating Ndiaye quickly will be vital as Tottenham look to arrest their alarming slide and register their first goals of the new Premier League campaign.
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