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Never wanted to be at Tottenham? Future questions asked of Cristian Romero & Micky van de Ven as Chris Waddle tells Spurs they’ve ‘got to change’ transfer policy
Tottenham locked in a Premier League relegation battle
Questionable decisions on and off the field have resulted in a member of the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ tumbling into relegation danger. They just about beat the drop last season while bringing a 17-year wait for major silverware to a close when winning the Europa League under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou.
Rather than seeing that success act as a springboard, more alarming regression has been endured in north London. Victory over Aston Villa last time out has lifted heads back above water, but only a solitary point is keeping Robert De Zerbi’s side out of the bottom three.
Three managers have been worked through this season - Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and De Zerbi - with instability on the pitch and in the dugout doing the Tottenham cause few favours. Further change will be required, in the playing department, in order to awaken sleeping giants from their slumber.
Preserving top-flight status in 2026 may not be enough to keep proven performers in their current surroundings, with inevitable speculation surrounding the likes of World Cup winner Romero, Dutch defender Van de Ven, first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and all-action midfielder Lucas Bergvall.
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Will the likes of Romero and Van de Ven stay at Spurs?
Quizzed on whether departures are inevitable even if Spurs stay in the Premier League, ex-Tottenham winger Waddle - speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, a premium online casino with a Football Slot Game - told GOAL: “Romero, for me, I don't think he's ever wanted to be at Tottenham, personally. But I think it's a fair chance that they’ll cash in on him, even if they stay up.
“There's not a lot more. Van de Ven, I'm sure will be in demand - World Cup coming up, if he has a big tournament, that'll increase the transfer fee. I'm sure he doesn't want to play in the Championship. I'm not sure if he wants to stay at Tottenham.
“You're going to get players who want to jump ship, especially if they go down, they'll think ‘I'm not playing in the Championship’. I wouldn't think many players have got clauses to get out, so you'd have to pay for them. If that means De Zerbi has got a clean slate, he can go and buy.”
What Tottenham need to change in the transfer market
Waddle added on the changes that Spurs need to make when it comes to transfer business and squad building: “This is where the problems normally start for Tottenham. He may say, ‘I want to get A, B, C, D, E and F’. A lot will be dependent on the transfer fee, wages. Is he young enough? He's not 29, 30, 31.
“Tottenham have always been known for buying in young players, developing them and selling them on. That's got to change. If Tottenham want to be a big four club - you look at the big four, they don't produce players and sell them on. They produce players and they keep them until they think it's time to move on. And that's what Tottenham's got to start thinking.
“They've got to start thinking, ‘we've got Bergvall, we've got Archie Gray. If this is the future and they can play at Premier League level consistently and they look the part, then they've got to be stitched up and signed up for five, six, 10 years, whatever. And then, when they're ready, they can get rid of them, probably in their 30s when you think it's time for them to move on.
“But Tottenham don't do that, we know that. They develop players and when they get consistency, they cash in on them and they find another young player. It's time Tottenham stop doing this.
“Look at Man City, look at Liverpool, look at Arsenal, Aston Villa. They buy players and they don’t get rid of players until they think they're not good enough. That's when they sell players. When you look at Man City - Bernardo Silva is about to leave, John Stones, in their 30s, Kevin De Bruyne, in his 30s, Gundogan, in his 30s. They get the best out of them and they say, ‘look, you've been great with the club’.
“You win trophies, you're making money, they pay for themselves. You know, down the line, these players move on and they get a new player in. That's how football works if you want to be successful.
“It's not about buying players and selling them on and then thinking, who do we buy next? It's getting a young player, develop them because you can see his potential, move them on when you think he's had his day, we've got a better player coming through or we've already got a better player. Then you sell them or you let them go. Tottenham's got to start operating along the lines of these clubs I've just mentioned.”
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Spurs fixtures 2025-26: Crucial clash with Leeds next up
Spurs will be looking to freshen up their ranks - with comings and goings - once the next transfer window is reached. It is yet to be determined which division they will be gracing in 2026-27, with a trapdoor that leads into the Championship still creaking open below them.
Back-to-back wins have breathed new life into a mission that was beginning to look impossible at one stage, with Spurs - who have had to contend with serious injury headaches this season - due to be back in action on May 11 when taking in a crucial home date with Leeds.