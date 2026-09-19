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Tottenham misery continues as Aston Villa secure dramatic first win of the season in five-goal thriller
Spurs stunned in north London
Tottenham were humiliated in front of their own supporters following a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League. De Zerbi's side remain without a league victory after defensive frailties cost them dearly in north London.
The visitors broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Johan Manzambi converted a pass from Boubacar Kamara from inside the penalty area. Nicolas Jackson and Emiliano Buendia then extended the advantage after the interval.
Spurs staged a late fightback as substitute Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke found the net in the dying minutes. However, the hosts simply ran out of time to complete the comeback and avoid another frustrating loss.
Manzambi writes his name into history
Manzambi was the undisputed star of the show for Unai Emery's team. After opening the scoring, he provided the assist for Jackson, who volleyed powerfully into the bottom corner past a helpless Antonin Kinsky in the 67th minute.
That contribution etched Manzambi's name into the club's record books. He became only the second player to both score and assist on their first Premier League start for Aston Villa, following in the footsteps of Kevin Phillips against Bolton Wanderers in August 2005.
A mounting crisis for De Zerbi
The final whistle confirmed a grim milestone for the hosts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have now lost 50 of their 141 Premier League fixtures at the modern venue.
To put that dismal home record into perspective, north London rivals Arsenal have suffered the exact same number of defeats across 382 top-flight matches at the Emirates Stadium.
Things are equally bleak in the current league table for De Zerbi. His team sit 18th with just two points from their opening five games, having only scored their first two goals of the campaign during this narrow 3-2 loss.
- AFP
Emery finally gets off the mark
While Tottenham spiral deeper into an early-season crisis, Villa will breathe a massive sigh of relief. The victory serves as their first triumph of the new campaign after a sluggish start. Having previously recorded one draw and three defeats, Emery’s men climbed to 15th in the Premier League standings on four points.
De Zerbi must now urgently address his team's defensive vulnerabilities and lack of cutting edge. Failure to turn their fortunes around quickly could see the pressure mount further on the Tottenham manager.
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