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‘Too much money’ - How does Elliot Anderson justify £116m transfer fee? Man City & England midfielder set Rodri-themed challenge
Nine-figure price tag hanging around Anderson's neck
Anderson became the most expensive British player in history when swapping a productive stint at Nottingham Forest for a fresh start at the Etihad Stadium. That record has since been taken by fellow Three Lions star Morgan Rogers - following his move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.
While one weight has been removed from Anderson’s shoulders, the North East native finds himself carrying many more. Any switch to Manchester is going to see performances thrust under the brightest of spotlights.
When a nine-figure transfer fee is factored into the equation, then every display will be dissected in minute detail. Anderson has not shied away from that challenge, with the 23-year-old - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to Premier League and World Cup prominence - confident that he can prove his worth.
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How will Anderson's value to Man City be measured?
He is, however, a get-it-and-give-it midfielder, rather than a creative No.10. Those with more attacking instincts can easily be judged on goals and assists. Defenders and goalkeepers, meanwhile, consider clean sheets to be their greatest measuring stick.
With Anderson often going quietly about his business, sailing under the radar at times, how does he offer a measurable return on City’s considerable investment? Filling the void left by Rodri’s departure would go a long way towards removing any doubts, with there Ballon d’Or and World Cup-winning boots to be filled at the Etihad.
Anderson filling boots of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri
Quizzed on how Anderson delivers value for money, ex-City midfielder Hamann - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “It's supply and demand, isn't it? So, if somebody's there, obviously he's got a value, he's played well for England in the World Cup, played well for Forest.
“And then there's probably two, three, four clubs who are interested in his service and then who pays the most money, gets him. Is it justified? Well, I think we're long past that point where we can relate to the sums and the amounts of money getting paid.
“But what we have to appreciate is that Rodri became the World Footballer of the Year, might do it again this season. He's a Champions League winner, he's a World Cup winner now. And we know how important that position is because it's not only keeping possession of the ball, it's also organising. Because half a yard left or right, you can't give information to players around you, which makes an awful lot of difference.
“And he's got to show that he did it for Forest, he did it to a certain extent for England, even though he had Declan Rice next to him. Now he's got to show he can do it for Manchester City. And is it too much money? Yes, for me, it is. At the same time, if he gets anywhere near to the level Rodri has been in for the last few years, then it's probably money well spent.”
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Man City 2026-27: Two wins & Coventry next up
Anderson signed a five-year contract through to 2031 when making his way to Manchester, with those terms including the option for a further 12-month extension. City will happily trigger that clause - or discuss an extension - if the England star shines in a trophy-winning team.
The Citizens, with Enzo Maresca succeeding Pep Guardiola at the helm, have enjoyed a faultless start to their 2026-27 campaign. Victories over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have them sat at the top of the table, with a home date against newly promoted Coventry - who are managed by ex-Blues star Frank Lampard - next on the agenda.
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