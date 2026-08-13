'It’s about how you bounce back' - Elliot Anderson ready to shine at Manchester City after World Cup heartbreak

The timing of Anderson’s arrival could not be more critical for City, especially with the future of midfield linchpin Rodri currently shrouded in uncertainty. Barcelona have intensified their pursuit of the 30-year-old Spaniard, launching a fresh £51 million bid on Wednesday in an attempt to bring the Ballon d’Or winner to Camp Nou. If a deal is finalised, Anderson will be expected to step up and fill the massive void left in the heart of the pitch.

When asked if his style of play aligns with that of the Spanish international, Anderson expressed confidence in his ability to adapt to different tactical requirements. "I think so. I can do various things within midfield and I’ll see where I get used," he explained. "I’ll play anywhere. Creating things, driving forward or the other role if they ask me to do that."

"I've spoken a few times to the manager. He explained the sort of things that I need to do. There is a lot of running, a lot of energy. It's to try and control games. That is what I can do."