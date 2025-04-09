'Have to throw everything in the bin' - Carlo Ancelotti pulls no punches after Real Madrid's defeat to 'better quality' Arsenal & concedes it will be 'very difficult' for Champions League holders to stage second-leg comeback C. Ancelotti Real Madrid Arsenal vs Real Madrid Arsenal Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real Madrid "have to throw everything in the bin" to stage a comeback after the defeat to "better quality" Arsenal.