Getty Images Sport
Theo Walcott claims Arsenal have one major vulnerability in their quest to retain the Premier League title
Arsenal title defence concerns
Arsenal have made an impressive start to the new season, securing four victories from their opening four matches. However, their momentum suffered a major setback just before the international break when they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Despite remaining only three points behind current leaders Manchester City, Walcott feels his old club have a critical flaw. Speaking to talkSPORT Drive, the former winger highlighted that the team's struggles away from the Emirates Stadium could ultimately cost them dearly as they look to secure more domestic silverware.
- Getty Images Sport
Walcott questions away form
Walcott expressed clear concerns about individual performances during challenging away fixtures. He singled out the importance of players stepping up in difficult environments. "They remain a little vulnerable away from home," Walcott said. "I like Tzolis, but from what I’ve seen away from home, I haven’t been as impressed. It’s difficult to really shine away from home. You can have those players that are great at home or great at training, but can’t [do it] away when it really matters. Don’t play him, play someone else, play someone who is going to work for the team or do something different."
Belief in retaining the crown
Despite voicing these clear apprehensions regarding their away form, Walcott remains confident in the overall quality within Arteta's squad. The Gunners are determined to bounce back and prove their resilience. Walcott firmly believes that Arsenal possess the necessary tools to maintain their domestic dominance and challenge on multiple fronts this term. "I think they are exceptional and I do feel they’ve got everything to retain it," he added. "But it’s not going to be easy, because they’ll want to win the Champions League."
- (C)Getty Images
What next for Arsenal?
Arsenal will look to address these away form concerns immediately when domestic football returns following the international break. Arteta will demand a strong response as the Gunners face a crucial test against Leeds United, who have impressed so far in their second consecutive season back in the top flight.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting