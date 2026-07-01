The Rondo, USMNT edition: Will the Americans win against Bosnia and Herzegovina? Who is their X-factor? And would victory make them the best U.S. team ever?

So now it gets real. The USMNT haven't really had all that much to worry about since June 19, when they battered Australia to win their group. Since then, it's been about squad management, keeping everyone fit, and, in truth, controlling the message. There was a weird dead rubber against Turkiye thrown in, but otherwise, the U.S. have been in cruise control.

And there's no more of that. There really isn't anywhere to hide anymore. The U.S. have done well in group stages before. Knockout soccer has been their failing.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are the opponents, then, and things look vaguely promising. They're a pretty kind opponent, and even if they have shown that they were tough to beat, their attacking quality can be called into question. Still, anything can happen in knockout soccer, and the U.S. will need to bring their best to advance to the round of 16.

It will be a compelling contest, and GOAL's writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.