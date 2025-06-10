Ten points or £16m? Emi Martinez worth more than money as Aston Villa warned off sanctioning sale of goalkeeper linked with Man Utd and Saudi Pro League clubs

Aston Villa have been warned off parting with Manchester United-linked Emi Martinez as he is worth "10 points" to them over the course of a season.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Villans need to sell in order to comply with PSR

World Cup winner linked with a move elsewhere

Talismanic figure is crucial to Unai Emery's cause Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱