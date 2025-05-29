Saudi Pro League smokescreen? Emi Martinez tipped to join ‘best teams of the world’ as World Cup-winning goalkeeper is lined up for transfer away from Aston Villa
Sergio Aguero has suggested that Saudi talk around Emi Martinez could be a smokescreen ahead of a transfer to one of the “best teams of the world”.
- Argentine keeper tipped to move on this summer
- Remains under contract until 2029
- Has been linked with teams across the globe