Two suspects detained after Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham's boots stolen from England team ahead of World Cup

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has confirmed that an investigation is underway after a vehicle transporting England's gear was targeted. The theft occurred while items were being moved to the Three Lions' tournament base, leading to a swift police response in the local area.

Regarding the incident, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department told Sky Sports News: “We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.”