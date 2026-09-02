Spurs in trouble! Tottenham’s £320m summer spending spree could leave them facing UEFA financial rules breach

Tottenham Hotspur have embarked on a record-breaking summer of recruitment, shelling out approximately £320m to overhaul a squad that narrowly avoided the drop last season. Under the guidance of De Zerbi, the club has aggressively pursued top-tier talent, breaking their internal transfer record twice to secure the services of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for a combined £185m.

Beyond the marquee midfield arrivals, Spurs also raided Manchester City for Savio and Omar Marmoush in a deal worth up to £145m, while securing Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk on a deadline day loan that includes a £75m option to buy.

Football financial expert Stefan Borson highlighted the scale of this commitment, stating to talkSPORT: "They have spent very big. I think you would have not imagined a spend level of £300m just up front. That's not even excluding add-ons. I think around £300m and a bit more probably."