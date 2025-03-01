'Spectacular figures' - Gary Lineker's podcast empire rakes in staggering £1.4m profit as exiting Match of the Day host hailed for 'smart' business decision
Gary Lineker has been praised for his 'smart business' after his podcast company saw a massive growth in profits over the past year.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Departing Match of the Day presenter founded 'Goalhanger Podcasts' in 2019
- Company accounts show a £1.4m ($1.76m) growth in profits in past year
- Lineker hosts hugely-popular 'The Rest Is Football' podcast with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards