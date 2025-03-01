Spotify Supper LondonGetty Images Entertainment
'Spectacular figures' - Gary Lineker's podcast empire rakes in staggering £1.4m profit as exiting Match of the Day host hailed for 'smart' business decision

Gary Lineker has been praised for his 'smart business' after his podcast company saw a massive growth in profits over the past year.

  • Departing Match of the Day presenter founded 'Goalhanger Podcasts' in 2019
  • Company accounts show a £1.4m ($1.76m) growth in profits in past year
  • Lineker hosts hugely-popular 'The Rest Is Football' podcast with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards
