'Special player' - Xabi Alonso vows to 'build Chelsea team around' Cole Palmer

Alonso has expressed great enthusiasm about working with Palmer during their first few days on the training pitch. Chelsea struggled last season, finishing 10th and missing out on European football, but the manager believes the squad have a strong foundation to build upon. By focusing on Palmer’s unique abilities, Alonso hopes to spark a tactical revolution at Stamford Bridge.

"So far we have been together for a few days and he has come in with a positive mindset and positive spirit. He wants to enjoy playing football," Alonso said. "He is a special player, a different class with a different quality, and if we help him by building a team around him that allows his talent to shine, we will be closer to success. I am sure of that."