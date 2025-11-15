Georgia 0-4 SpainGOAL
Spain player ratings vs Georgia: No Lamine Yamal, no problem! Mikel Oyarzabal steals the show as Martin Zubimendi also stars to put La Roja on brink of World Cup qualification

European champions Spain have all-but qualified for next summer's World Cup after crushing Georgia 4-0 on Saturday evening. Two goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and strikes from Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres saw Luis de la Fuente's side maintain their 100 per cent record in Group E, on an evening when second-placed Turkey also defeated Bulgaria 2-0.

Controlling possession from the get-go, Spain - without star forward Lamine Yamal and defender Dean Huijsen through injury - were awarded an early penalty when Georgia defender Giorgi Gocholeishvili was adjudged to have handled Torres’ cross by VAR. On his 50th cap for La Roja, Real Sociedad striker Oyarzabal subsequently stepped up to send Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way.

And after midfielder Alex Baena hit the post, Spain soon made it 2-0 when Zubimendi latched onto Fabian Ruiz’s lovely through ball to dink the ball home. Completing what was a dominant opening 45 minutes, De la Fuente’s men made it 3-0 when Torres tapped home from Oyarzabal’s low cross.

Looking for an early reply in the second half, Georgia carved out a decent chance when midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili stung the palms of Spain shot-stopper Unai Simon with a long-range effort. But the visitors soon extended their lead when Oyarzabal headed home from Torres’ lovely cross. 

Pushing and probing for a fifth which did not arrive, Spain saw out a comprehensive victory which all-but seals their spot at the World Cup, with next week’s opponents Turkey highly unlikely to overturn their 14-goal deficit when the two sides meet on Tuesday.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon (6/10):

    Wearing the captain's armband on a fruitful night for his country, the Athletic Club goalkeeper had little to do.

    Pedro Porro (6/10):

    Looked destined to record an assist when Oyarzabal met his delightful cross but the forward was denied by Georgia 'keeper Mamardashvili. Replaced at half-time by Marcos Llorente.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Handed a start following Huijsen's absence, the Barcelona youngster was cool and calm in possession.

    Aymeric Laporte (7/10):

    Like Cubarsi, the centre-back was comfortable on the ball, helping Spain build from the back.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    As you would expect, he was tenacious without the ball, pressing high to stop Georgia's would-be attacks at source.

    Midfield

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Neat and tidy on the ball, he was unable to add to his six goals in qualifying, despite Spain's dominance.

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Instrumental in both defence and attack, the Arsenal ace doubled Spain's lead with a beautiful dinked finish.

    Fabian Ruiz (7/10):

    Brilliant as always at reading the game, the midfielder registered the assist for Zubimendi's goal thanks to a crisp through ball.

    Attack

    Ferran Torres (8/10):

    After winning the penalty which brought about Spain's opener, the Barcelona forward soon got on the scoresheet himself, latching onto Oyarzabal's cross to tap home. He then returned the favour by playing in the cross for the Sociedad legend's header.

    Mikel Oyazarbal (9/10):

    Marked his 50th appearance for La Roja with a coolly-converted penalty, before teeing up Torres for Spain's third. He then rounded off an impressive display with a fantastic header in the second half.

    Alex Baena (7/10):

    Injecting plenty of guile into Spain's play going forward, the midfielder hit the post before getting a pre-assist for Torres' strike.

    Subs & Manager

    Marcos Llorente (7/10):

    Replacing Pedro Porro at half-time, the Atletico Madrid man was solid defensively, making a crucial clearance late on to ensure Spain are yet to concede in qualifying.

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Introduced just after the hour mark, he was involved in the build-up to Spain's fourth, playing in Torres with a cute pass.

    Pablo Barrios (6/10):

    A second-half substitute, the midfielder didn't put a foot wrong in a low-key performance.

    Borja Iglesias (5/10):

    Replacing man-of-the-match Oyarzabal, he passed up a golden opportunity to score late on, blazing over from close range.

    Yeremy Pino (N/A):

    Unable to make an impact as a late substitute.

    Luis de la Fuente (7/10):

    His pre-match team talk certainly worked as Spain were rampant in the opening 45 minutes. His substitutions were good, too, maintaining his side's dominance over proceedings.