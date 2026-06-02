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Tonda Eckert survives! Southampton make decision to stick by their manager despite 'Spygate' Championship play-off drama
Southampton owner stands by embattled manager
Solak has confirmed he wants Eckert to remain in charge despite the spying scandal that derailed the club's promotion bid. The controversy resulted in Southampton being expelled from the Championship play-offs and handed a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Solak insisted the 33-year-old remains the right man for the job. While he acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, he believes Eckert's managerial ability outweighs the mistakes that led to the sanctions.
- AFP
Solak remains supportive of Eckert
Solak offered his strongest backing yet for the German coach, and said he would consult players, supporters and club staff before making a final decision, but made clear that, if it were solely up to him, Eckert would stay at St Mary's.
"I think he deserves a second chance and I would give it to him. My full support would be behind him actually, because I think he's a super-talented manager," Solak said.
"I believe Tonda that he didn't know that it was the rule that he was breaking. My personal opinion, and the opinion of the board, is that he is a manager who deserves to be backed by us and to be supported by us. I will obviously seek advice from the team. I will seek advice from the players, from the fans. But yes, if it's ultimately my decision, he stays.
"I told him: 'You almost broke my heart. You do it again, you'll kill me. The next time I see you in July, if you don't know the EFL book of rules by heart, you can't work for me. Because, we can't have another mistake.' I truly hope that he will learn from this experience and he will achieve an incredible career."
Eckert offered an apology
Eckert, meanwhile, issued a public apology in an eight-minute video shared on the club's social media channels. He said: "For everything that has happened I want to apologise. I hold my hands up because as a head coach I am responsible.
"I am devastated that after six months of building that relationship [with supporters] back up, the season has come to an end, an end that couldn't have left us in a worse place than we are in right now. I am a young coach, I have made a mistake, and I take full responsibility."
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FA investigation could prove decisive
Despite Southampton's willingness to retain Eckert, uncertainty remains. The FA is continuing its investigation and could still impose a personal ban on the manager. For now, Southampton's focus is on repairing the club's reputation and recovering from a damaging episode.