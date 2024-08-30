Son of Man Utd legend wanted Wrexham manager job! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney credited with taking Red Dragons to ‘another level’ after handing reins to Phil Parkinson
Darren Ferguson, a former Wrexham star and the son of Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, admits that he wanted the Red Dragons’ manager job.
- Ferguson spent eight years with Wrexham
- Had hoped to take the Red Dragons' reins
- Enjoying fourth spell as Peterborough boss