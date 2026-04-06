‘Siuuu’ - Portugal World Cup hopeful explains how he will handle Cristiano Ronaldo celebration dilemma if added to Roberto Martinez’s squad alongside CR7

One particular talking point surrounding Braga is his use of the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration, made famous by his idol, Ronaldo. Should the two share a pitch for the national team, Braga is well aware that he might have to defer to the Al-Nassr superstar. "I’ll need to talk with the boss about that," Braga joked when asked about the potential clash of celebrations, per Edinburgh News. "I'll talk with him but probably no. There he is the main man!

"He's somebody that every kid in Portugal looked up to and I still think they look up to Ronaldo a lot because he is just an inspiration. My name has been talked about but it’s all with my agents. I just try to focus as much as I can here.

"Of course it's good to feel that the coach knows who you are and everything else. That's something that I never dreamt of and just being in that position is amazing... I feel for me it was good in a way that I had no name in Portugal before I came to Hearts. Here I was recognised a little bit but in Portugal nobody knew a lot about my name. Thank God I have been talked now and the national team has also been a talk. I am really happy with that."