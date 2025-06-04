'I can't go on any longer' - Simone Inzaghi's reasons for Inter departure revealed following decisive meeting with club bosses as Italian coach closes in on lucrative Al-Hilal move
Simone Inzaghi reportedly told Inter bosses he no longer had the energy to continue after their crushing Champions League final loss.
- Inzaghi leaves Inter after four years
- Italian won six trophies with Serie A club
- Set for massive Al-Hilal contract