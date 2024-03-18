Sickening tragedy chanting has tarnished a great win for Man Utd over Liverpool - and fans who got involved are the ones to blame

Songs referencing the Hillsborough disaster have no place at Old Trafford, and similar behaviour from their rivals in the past is no excuse

It was one of the greatest FA Cup ties of all time, a truly memorable match between the most successful and best-supported teams in English football. And it was a moment to savour for Manchester United, a redemption story for two forgotten figures in Antony and Amad Diallo and an occasion when Erik ten Hag proved there is still life in his team.

And yet, the incredible 4-3 victory over Liverpool threatens to be tarnished by the reprehensible behaviour of a number of United fans who engaged in 'tragedy chanting'. Several songs could be heard during the game referencing the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans died at an FA Cup semi-final in 1989, as well as the Heysel disaster, in which 39 Juventus supporters died during the 1985 European Cup final against Liverpool.

Among the many reports of United's stirring comeback against Jurgen Klopp's side in the English media on Monday morning was the depressing tale of an individual being arrested by Greater Manchester Police for tragedy chanting. Meanwhile, a video was circulating on social media of an adult man clearly referencing the tragedies with obscene gestures.

Article continues below

The chanting naturally triggers Liverpool fans and bring back harrowing memories of those awful tragedies. But they should also shame United supporters, who are projecting an awful image of hate after what should have been a memorable occasion.