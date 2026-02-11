'Just shut up about Arsenal!' - Thomas Frank angered Tottenham players with 'constant' talk about north London rivals

Frank is said to have angered some of his players by his "constant" references to Arsenal during his time in charge, according to The Telegraph. A source said: "He was constantly going on to the players about Arsenal and they quickly got sick of it. Even before and after the game at the Emirates, he was telling them how good Arsenal were. The feeling among some was very much ‘just shut up about Arsenal'."

Indeed, he spoke about Arsenal in his first press conference as Tottenham boss, telling reporters: "I haven’t seen a team that is not losing any football matches. There is Arsenal, that we can’t mention, in the Premier League. So I made my first rookie mistake there."

It wasn't the only mistake regarding Arsenal that Frank made. He was spotted drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth and was not happy when asked about it after the match. He said: "I definitely did not notice it. It would be completely stupid of me to take it if I knew. It's a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked about it. I would never do something that stupid. I think we're definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club."