Getty Images Sport
Senne Lammens is 'start of path back to trophies for Man Utd' as Premier League icon hails 'old-fashioned goalkeeping' of Andre Onana's replacement
Keeper conundrum causes major headache
For over a decade, De Gea was the undisputed Man Utd number one, winning the Premier League Golden Glove in his final season, 2022-23. However, his limitations with playing out from the back led to his departure, which many felt was handled poorly, without a proper transition plan.
His replacement, Andre Onana, was signed from Inter Milan for £47 million in July 2023 to fit a modern, ball-playing system. Onana's time at the club has been marked by high-profile errors that cost the team points and knocked the defense's confidence. Despite flashes of quality, his inconsistency led to him being dropped and eventually sent on a season-long loan.
The back-up situation has been equally turbulent. Academy graduate Dean Henderson was never given a consistent chance and eventually forced a move for regular first-team football. Altay Bayındır, signed for a low fee also looked shaky and unconvincing when called upon.
But Schwarzer, who made 514 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, Fulham, Middlesbrough and Leicester, believes Senne Lammens, signed from Royal Antwerp for £18 million ($24m) in the summer, is the long-term solution to United’s keeper question.
- Getty Images Sport
Schwarzer: 'Old-fashioned goalkeeping'
Speaking to Joe Fortune, former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer said: "I think Senne Lammens has done exceptionally well. It's an interesting one because I think anytime you go to a club of Manchester United's magnitude, there's going to be pressure, let alone at a time where the goalkeeping position has been a real big problem for them for a number of seasons. And of course, you've got Andre Onana, who's a massive personality, one that has really struggled in that shirt. He's always gonna feel pressure, but I think it was a little bit under the radar because no one really knew much about him. I think people kind of almost dismissed him before he started playing. So maybe there was a little bit less pressure on him, but it doesn't matter. He's performed really well. He's played with confidence.
He added: "You know what it is for me? It's a bit of old-fashioned goalkeeping back in it again. He's catching the ball, he's taking crosses. He's doing the simple things well. I think we've gotten a little bit carried away with what a goalkeeper does and what the fundamentals of a good goalkeeper are. I think what Lammens has done is he's come in and he's just simplified things, he's been really consistent and by doing that, by dominating, taking crosses, not making mistakes, in particular, big mistakes, he's given his teammates confidence. The ball comes up high in the box. They know that the goalkeeper is going to come out and get it. Okay, there can be a mistake, there's no doubt about it, but so far, he's dealt with everything. So I've really enjoyed watching him play.
"I've really enjoyed the simplicity of his game and the understated performances that he's had and I don't say that disrespectfully, I mean that in a really positive way. I mean that he's not trying to get limelight."
Stretford End favourite
Despite only being at the club a matter of weeks, his performances have earned him high praise from the Old Trafford faithful, who have likened him to legend Peter Schmeichel, and they’ve even coined a song in his honour. Lammens said: "It was really nice to hear it already in the first game (against Sunderland). I think it is a sign that the fans are happy with me. It feels really good that I can give them that trust."
- Getty Images Sport
Lammens faces Cherries test at Old Trafford
Manchester United have to wait until Monday for their next Premier League fixture and, if results go their way, they could find themselves back in the Champions League spots, heading into the busy festive period. United beat Wolves last time out and are expected to ease past Bournemouth. However, the Cherries have won their last two Premier League away games against Old Trafford, beating them 3-0 both times.
Advertisement