Senegal celebrate with AFCON trophy in front of fans in France despite CAF overturning result in Morocco's favour

In a remarkable display of defiance, Senegal players and staff presented the AFCON trophy to their supporters ahead of a friendly match against Peru on Saturday. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly led the squad in a lap of honour, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy held the silverware aloft to thunderous cheers from the stands. The squad even took a formal group photo with the trophy, signalling their refusal to accept the governing body's recent intervention.

This public celebration comes just 10 days after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) shook the continent by revising the tournament history books. Senegal had initially secured a 1-0 victory on the pitch in January, but they are now operating under a cloud of administrative controversy that has seen the title handed to their final opponents, Morocco.