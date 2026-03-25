Senegal lodge official appeal against AFCON title decision after CAF hands crown to Morocco

An arbitral panel will soon be appointed to carefully assess the matter. Addressing the timeline and public interest, Matthieu Reeb, CAS director general, issued a full statement regarding the dispute. He stated: "CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators. We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing." The proceedings will remain strictly confidential while they are ongoing.