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Scott McTominay to Saudi Pro League truth revealed following superstar rise at Napoli
Saudi offer rebuffed by Midfield star
Despite the lure of a massive payday in the Gulf state, the Scotland international has reportedly turned down a formal approach from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club. The former Manchester United man has seen his stock soar since moving to Italy, but his priority remains firmly fixed on continuing his journey under Conte at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
According to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, "A Saudi club offered a huge salary to try convince Scott McTominay, who rejected the bid." This stance has been somewhat backed by Fabrizio Romano, who noted that the player is "not talking to Saudi Pro League" clubs at present despite the noise surrounding a potential exit.
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New long-term contract on the table
Napoli are moving quickly to reward the 29-year-old man for his outstanding contributions since his arrival. The club is working on a bumper contract extension that would keep him in Naples until at least 2030, with Schira adding: "Talks in progress for the contract extension until 2030 and option for 2031. Napoli have already planning an increase in salary for him."
From Manchester surplus to Naples deity
The decision to stay comes as no surprise given the deification McTominay has experienced in southern Italy. After finding himself on the periphery at Old Trafford, he has been embraced by the Neapolitan faithful. The impact has been so profound that Diego Maradona Jr recently showered him with the ultimate praise, stating: "After my father, McTominay is the most influential player in Napoli's history." He went even further with his religious comparisons, telling Televomero: "In Naples, we had God; for me, McTominay is Jesus. He's a fundamental player."
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Premier League return rumours silenced
The Saudi interest isn't the only distraction McTominay has had to deal with. Recent reports suggested a longing for a return to England, with some outlets claiming his family was eager to move back to the Premier League. However, the midfielder has been vocal about his happiness in Italy.
"My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future," McTominay previously told Corriere dello Sport. "He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about."