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Saudi Pro League takeover! Sadio Mane and Julian Quinones lead RSL charge as 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees are revealed
RSL stars shortlisted for 2026 Ballon d'Or
France Football has officially included Saudi Pro League stars Mane and Quinones in its 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The recognition comes after exceptional campaigns in the Middle East and on the international stage, highlighting the growing talent across the division.
Mane played an instrumental role in Al-Nassr securing their first league title since 2019, contributing 10 goals and six assists. His stellar form extended to international duty, where he captained Senegal to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before guiding them into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, Mexican international Quinones enjoyed a breakout year. After capturing the 2025-26 RSL Golden Boot with 33 goals for Al Qadsiah, he impressed for World Cup co-hosts Mexico, scoring four goals in total - including the tournament's opening strike in Mexico City - as his country reached the Round of 16.
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Mane and Quinones react to historic nods
Reacting to his nomination following Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha on Wednesday, Mane expressed his gratitude to those who voted. "The feeling is incredible. I would say thank you to the fans and, of course, to the journalists," the former Liverpool forward said. "I know many players could have been on the list for sure, especially from the Saudi Pro League. But yeah, this is the vote. So I would say thank you again."
Quinones was equally delighted after finding the net during Al Qadsiah’s 3-2 victory against Al Ahli on Tuesday, attributing his milestone to hard work and perseverance. "I’m very proud to have achieved this. I’ve worked hard for this moment and now it has happened," he said. "God’s timing is always perfect. I just try to keep working hard, improving and being the best I can be."
Saudi Pro League cements world-class status
Mane's nomination marks his return to the Ballon d'Or shortlist after finishing as runner-up in 2022. For Quinones, the accolade caps off a meteoric rise, having dramatically snatched the league Golden Boot ahead of high-profile rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney with a final-day hat-trick.
The Saudi Pro League's influence extends to the Lev Yashin Trophy shortlist as well. Al-Hilal shot-stopper Yassine Bounou claimed a fourth career nomination after winning the King's Cup and reaching the AFCON final with Morocco.
Al-Ahli captain Edouard Mendy secured his third Yashin nomination after winning the SPL's Best Goalkeeper award and lifting his second consecutive AFC Champions League Elite title.
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Stars push for more domestic and international silverware
With momentum behind them following recent league victories, Mane and Quinones will aim to sustain their high-scoring form for Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah as domestic competitions intensify. Simultaneously, Bounou and Mendy will look to maintain their commanding form in goal, as all four stars await the official France Football awards ceremony.
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