Sandro Tonali cites lifestyle, family and Roberto De Zerbi as reasons behind Tottenham transfer as midfielder confirms Newcastle exit

Tottenham have pulled off a massive coup by reaching an agreement to sign Tonali for £100 million. The 26-year-old midfielder admitted that the presence of the Italian head coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a decisive factor in his decision to leave Tyneside.

Speaking to Sky Sport, Tonali explained the process: "[The negotiation] was a bit long. We had a sort of agreement with Newcastle, we talked every day and we made it. They wanted the best from me, we wanted the best deal for them. We parted on excellent terms, we're all happy and I'm ready for this new adventure."

When asked why he choose Tottenham, Tonali said: "De Zerbi played a big role in this and then it's a lifestyle and family choice after three years at Newcastle. De Zerbi deserves a lot of the credit, he did it not only as a Brescia native and a friend but also as a hard worker, he's committed to this."











