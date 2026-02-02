Getty/GOAL
Sandro Tonali to Arsenal?! Gunners weighing up stunning deadline day move for Newcastle midfield dynamo
Tonali is a proven Premier League performer
Tonali has been at St James’ Park since the summer of 2023. He has, having missed a large chunk of his debut campaign on Tyneside, taken in 67 top-flight appearances for the Magpies. They are understandably reluctant to part with the all-action 25-year-old.
Sky Sports Deutschland confirms as much, with Arsenal seemingly set to be left frustrated in their efforts to prise a talented performer away from domestic rivals. Questions have, however, been put to Newcastle.
Arsenal require cover for injured Merino
Arsenal have confirmed that versatile Spain international Merino is to undergo surgery on the foot injury that he suffered in a dramatic defeat to Manchester United. He is nursing a broken bone.
An official statement from the Gunners read: “Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme. Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.”
Trophy-chasing Arsenal want greater squad depth
Arsenal have allowed highly-rated England Under-21 international Ethan Nwaneri to link up with Ligue 1 side Marseille on a loan for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign. He could have been a useful option at his parent club.
Arteta is having to explore other avenues, with Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice filling midfield berths in a 4-0 victory over Leeds. Club captain Martin Odegaard stepped off the bench in that contest, while Christian Norgaard is another of those pushing for minutes.
Kai Havertz has returned in a creative playmaking post, with Eberechi Eze providing competition in the No.10 role. Arsenal clearly believe that they could do with further depth while continuing to compete on multiple fronts - with Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies still up for grabs.
Approach for Tonali knocked back
Tonali would add more Premier League pedigree to Arteta’s ranks and has seen a move away from Newcastle speculated on for some time. He is, however, tied to a contract at St James’ Park through to 2029 - with that deal including the option for a further 12-month extension.
Those terms are helping to keep his asking price high and ensure that Newcastle are under no pressure to sell. Sky Germany’s report points out that the Magpies have “rejected an initial approach” from Arsenal for one of their most prized assets.
Newcastle helping Tonali to rediscover his spark
Rather than consider a sale, Newcastle are eager to help Tonali rediscover his best form, with the Italian still waiting on his first goal of the current campaign - having taken in 34 appearances across all competitions.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe has said: “I think that’s the key thing, I think the standards that he’s set. Last season in particular, I thought he was magnificent and him returning to the team gave us almost like a new signing, a new energy boost.
“He built really good relationships with the players around him and I think he was really, really effective in lots of different dimensions of the game. I think this season, for whatever reason, I don’t think he’s quite hit those levels that he did the season before.
“We’re working with him to get him back to those levels. I think we’ve seen games where he’s performed really well and even within games, there’s been moments and periods of the game where he’s been absolutely at his best. But it’s that consistency level for him – as it is for the team – that we’re focusing on.”
Newcastle, who are set to face Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag in the Champions League knockout stage play-offs, sit 10th in the Premier League table - 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.
