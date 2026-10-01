'I couldn't watch' - Samu Aghehowa reveals World Cup heartbreak after missing out on Spain glory through injury

Speaking on the radio programme 'El Larguero' to journalist Manu Carreno, the 22-year-old forward opened up about the severe mental burden he carried throughout his rehabilitation.

Describing the relief of returning to the pitch, Aghehowa said: "Thank God this nightmare is over. The important thing is that I feel like a footballer again and I'm enjoying what I love most. By taking the right steps, you see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's a very complicated injury. You have to take the right steps to avoid complications. I even feel better than before. I'm grateful to the Porto medical staff and my loved ones."

Reflecting on his ambition to break into the senior squad, he explained: "It was a shame because the first thing I thought about when I was told was the World Cup. It was a goal I set for myself a long time ago, when I wasn't even a professional footballer, and seeing it so close was a real shame.

"It might sound unbelievable, but I swear. When I was in Granada's reserve team, playing in the next World Cup was a goal I set for myself. The truth is, seeing it so close and then having it slip away due to misfortune was very hard for me. It was turning out to be a very positive season, and it was a tough blow. Now I feel very good, and the important thing is to get back into rhythm."

He went on to reveal how difficult it was to watch the tournament unfold: "I'm not going to lie, I couldn't watch the matches. I remember the first match was at home in Seville, and my mother had the game on downstairs. I was upstairs and couldn't see it. It was really tough, not just the Spain matches, I couldn't watch any of them.

"In the end, you imagine yourself there, and not being there was really hard on me psychologically. Even my friends would ask me to come over to watch the matches, and at first, I'd tell them I couldn't. As time went on, you start to accept it, and from Portugal onwards, I could watch them; after that, it was impossible not to. I suffered too."

Regarding the support from the national team boss, he added: "I'm really grateful to him for worrying about me. He called me a couple of times. It's a very kind gesture."