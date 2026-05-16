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'Manchester lad' - Ryan Giggs endorses Man Utd transfer move for Chelsea's Cole Palmer
Red Devils target Stamford Bridge star
United are exploring avenues to strengthen their attacking ranks ahead of the summer transfer window, with Palmer reportedly identified as a key target. Despite spending roughly £200 million on forwards like Benjamin Sesko last summer, the club apparently want more elite depth. The lifelong United supporter is reportedly open to an Old Trafford switch amid growing frustration in West London. However, Chelsea hold a powerful negotiating position.
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Giggs backs recruitment drive
When questioned on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube show about whether the Chelsea attacker would suit the requirements at Old Trafford, Giggs gave a glowing assessment to his former teammate.
Giggs said: “Yeah, he would, Manchester lad. Where would he play with obviously Bruno [Fernandes] at No.10? He could play off the right possibly. But yeah, we talk about [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Benjamin] Sesko, it’s only really Bruno who is creating things time and time again.
"What if Bruno has a bad day or he’s injured? You need three or four players in your squad who can make things happen for these players to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Palmer plays down exit talk
Despite the mounting external speculation and rumours regarding a return to Manchester, Palmer has publicly dismissed the notion that he is unsettled in the capital.
Addressing his future in an interview with The Guardian, Palmer said: “Everyone just talks. When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.”
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Wembley showcase before transfer window
Palmer faces an immediate test as he prepares to feature for Chelsea against former club Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley. Having navigated a challenging campaign disrupted by muscle injuries and a broken toe, the forward enters the showpiece looking to build on his ten goals and three assists from 31 appearances in all competitions this term. Following the final, focus will shift to his long-term future, with Chelsea adamant their talisman will not be sold ahead of his contract expiry in June 2033.